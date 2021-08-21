Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To local emergency personnel who rescued a man who encountered a ground wasp nest and got multiple bee stings on La Crosse hiking trail this week. They safely extricated him by using a slope evacuation system. The hiker described rescue personnel as “truly amazing” and “saints of our community” and offered this advice to hikers: “Take that allergic stuff seriously. I didn’t know I was allergic to anything before.”
CHEER: To the return of Wild West Days to Viroqua, after a year sidelined due to the pandemic. The affordable family event this weekend marks its 25th anniversary with a 1880s boomtown, mutton bustin’ and ranch rodeo, a Western-themed parade, and much more. The Wild West Days grounds are at 925 Nelson Parkway. Stay local but feel like you’re visiting Cheyenne for the weekend.
JEER: To the covid-related conditions and uncertainties that led to the cancellation — for the second straight year — of the always anticipated Driftless Area Art Festival in Soldiers Grove. We don’t fault the organizers who are looking out for the artists, vendors and the community. But given the highly contagious delta variant and the low vaccine rates, even the outdoor event planned for Sept. 18 and 19 had to be stopped. “This decision has not been an easy one,” said committee co-chair Phil Tegen. What is easy, however, is getting a vaccination to prevent other cancellations.
CHEER: To the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Golden Key International Honour Society chapter, for its exemplary community service that led to the group being recognized as a top chapter by the Golden Key International Honour Society. In fact, the UW-L group earned the highest award with only five other chapters in the US. “You are shining examples of the highest levels of achievement of GK chapters around the world,” said Ian Sankey, Canada director with Golden Key International.
JEER: To the spike in vehicle thefts in the city of La Crosse — nearly double over the past two years for a crime that is mostly preventable. Lt. Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department said the vast majority of car thieves use a key found inside the vehicle. A few are taken from owners who leave the key in the ignition with the vehicle running. “Do not leave your keys in the car unlocked,” Miller said. “Most people who steal a vehicle are looking for one that’s easy to access.”
CHEER: To Western Technical College and Minnesota State College Southeast for announcing they will forgive student debt to the college for eligible individuals using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Western is dedicating $740,000 for this and Minnesota State Southeast is dedicating more than $400,000. “COVID-19 created financial hardships for so many in our community, and it impacted how students could attend college,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “We hope this funding allows some of these individuals a path back to their career goals.”