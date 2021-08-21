Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Golden Key International Honour Society chapter, for its exemplary community service that led to the group being recognized as a top chapter by the Golden Key International Honour Society. In fact, the UW-L group earned the highest award with only five other chapters in the US. “You are shining examples of the highest levels of achievement of GK chapters around the world,” said Ian Sankey, Canada director with Golden Key International.

JEER: To the spike in vehicle thefts in the city of La Crosse — nearly double over the past two years for a crime that is mostly preventable. Lt. Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department said the vast majority of car thieves use a key found inside the vehicle. A few are taken from owners who leave the key in the ignition with the vehicle running. “Do not leave your keys in the car unlocked,” Miller said. “Most people who steal a vehicle are looking for one that’s easy to access.”