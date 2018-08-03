I am writing to protest the removal of the Indian from Riverside Park
In the early 1960s, Anthony Zimmerhakl, our art teacher at Central High School, sculpted him.
His sons were friends of mine in high school.
I remember visiting their house in the early '60s and there was Hiawatha lying horizontally. He took up the entire backyard.
The sculpture was meant to honor the American Indian and our La Crosse heritage.
It sickens me that some people think it is in appropriate.
Indian names used for streets and cities and teams and helicopters are in their honor. (How come no one fussed about the name Vikings?) This country has gone wacko and tries to destroy our history.
Please listen to reason.
Cherry Lommen, La Crosse