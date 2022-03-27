Cheryl Hancock: Rieber, Wuensch have best interest of all Holmen students

The work of a school board is very deliberate, thoughtful, and often time-consuming. Our role is to serve the entire community, including parents, staff, residents and primarily the students who attend our district.

I am writing to ask that you join me in supporting Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch for seats on the Holmen School Board. I have had the pleasure of working with Rebecca for the past six years. She is a talented health care administrator who truly cares for our students.

Barb Wuensch is a public servant who has been very active in her children’s education and most recently volunteered to serve on the Student Achievement and Learning Committee. She brings a new perspective to the work we do and looks out for underrepresented students.

Both candidates have a long history of dedication to the School District of Holmen and surrounding communities. Both are Holmen alumni and proud parents of Holmen graduates. They truly believe EVERY student deserves a safe and welcoming school where they can thrive. They both recognize that while we may have work to do — being a positive force is a much better approach than consistently tearing down our amazing staff, administrators and those who have given much to serve on the school board.

I believe these candidates have the best interest of all students in our district and a keen understanding of public education. I encourage you to join me in voting for Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch on April 5.

Cheryl Hancock

Holmen

