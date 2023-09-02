The following stems from a dream, a bad dream: Climate activists today surrounded the home of pop icon Jimmy Buffett demanding he apologize for his song, "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

The activists had protest signs, some of which read: "Cheeseburgers are dooming our planet"; another lamented Jimmy having a "cold draft beer" with his cheeseburger: "No Beer, No Meat-to Save the Planet."

In London today, climate activists surrounded the home of Paul McCartney angry for the Beatles' song, "Here Comes the Sun." Another group of activists visited with Ray Davies of the Kinks asking him to please delete 'Sunny Afternoon" from his albums and CDs. An activist stated, "We should not be 'lazin on a sunny afternoon' when action is needed to save the planet."

Activist criticism back in the States also condemned the rock group The Rascals for their songs, "It's a Beautiful Morning" and "People Got to Be Free."

A spokesman said there are no more beautiful mornings with all that cardon dioxide, and freedom is an irrelevant concept to the climate crisis. When asked by an honest journalist if their climate protests might be better situated in China, the main producer of carbon dioxide, there was no response.

Now when I awoke from this nightmare, all was well. Donald Trump was president and Jimmy Buffett was honored at the Kennedy Center.

Chip DeNure

La Crosse