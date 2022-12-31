Chip DeNure: Better off under Trump

The Jan. 6th Committee has just recommended criminal charges against President Trump. What a laugh. Liz Cheney's last hurrah, after her humiliation in Wyoming.

Goodbye Liz and good riddance to you and your committee. You wasted all your time and money on a nothing burger. There was no justice in your recommendation. It was simply a political move to prevent Trump from regaining the presidency that was stolen from him in 2020.

I state this with no fear of discreditation. With Trump, we wouldn't have the situation in Ukraine; we wouldn't have the invasion of our southern border; we would be secure in our energy reserves; the 2nd Amendment would remain strong, we wouldn't have 87,000 new IRS agents, and the great climate change hoax would be buried in a coal mine somewhere.

Here's something the Democrats, the woke contingent, and the media won't report. We were a whole lot better off under President Trump than the current occupant. A whole lot better off.

Chip DeNure

La Crosse