"Occam's Razor" is an argumentative construct that implies the simplest explanation for a phenomenon is usually correct.
Let's apply it to the belief by some people that humans have the ability to change the climate by causing increases in carbon dioxide from our use of fossil fuels.
Certainly the earth has had climate changes: at least 5 ice ages; the medieval warm period, the mini ice age that followed, and subsequent periods of warming and cooling.
The scientific community back in the 1970s was warning of a possible new ice age as evidenced by feature stories in "Time" and "Newsweek" magazines.
Obviously, the theory that humans cause climate change is flawed for it doesn't explain the previous climate changes the earth has experienced prior to the use of fossil fuels.
Now to Occam's Razor. The simplest, most logical cause of climate change is the activity of the sun, not fossil fuels, the same fossil fuels that save our lives in the winter, provide our transportation, and make life comfortable through the wonder of electricity. Fossil fuels should be cherished, not scapegoated for the fallacy of human-caused climate change.
Chip DeNure, La Crosse