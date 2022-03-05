Chip DeNure :Columnist should get ready for red wave

In response to James Parker's column published Feb. 20:

It was what I expected. First was his complete distortion of President Trump's characterization of Hispanics. Trump said "some" of the people coming into this country illegally had criminal records. But gullibles reading the column will be spared the truth.

Then he goes on about restricting voter access as if Republicans were instituting 1870s type of poll tax or literacy tax for black voters. Democrats do not think black voters have the wherewithal to get a voter ID to ensure honesty in our elections. A racist stance on their part, don't you think?

As to January 6, Democrats will be blowing this horn for as long as they can, as they don't really have any issues to talk about. When you have video of the protesters being let into the building by police, one can conclude a false flag event is occurring replete with agents provocateurs doing the damage. Four people died. All Trump supporters, one of whom was murdered in cold blood. The killer walks free in Biden's America. Yeah, a false flag given tremendous amplification by our current criminal media.

Parker says the GOP has lost its moral compass. Seems to me he's leaving out the Democrats who cheered on all the rioting and looting the past two years. Well, he should get ready for a red wave in the 2022 elections. One does not need to be a huge fan of the Republican Party to vote GOP because the Democrats are so disgusting. And that comes from a former Democrat.

Chip DeNure

La Crosse

