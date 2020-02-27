Chip DeNure: Don't believe climate claims

A belief in something for which there is no evidence is either foolishness or religion.

Regarding the latter, those believing human beings can change the climate are members of a new congregation. There is absolutely no evidence for it, just faith in the opinion of some (and I emphasize the word "some") scientists.

In the religions of Christianity and Islam, fear is a necessary factor to keep the faithful.. faithful. You have to believe in Jesus or Mohammed/Allah or something bad will happen to you.

That same fear tactic is used by the climate change alarmists. For the last 30 years or so, we've had all of these dire predictions. None of them have occurred, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal in June 2018.

So what do the climate alarmists do? Why they make up more dire predictions. It's like the boy crying wolf.

In the Bible there's a religious phrase that "a child will lead them." Again, we have a duplicity in Greta Thunberg and her continuous scolding of our government and others for not joining her crusade.