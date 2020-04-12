Chip DeNure: Don't count on Biden winning nomination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joe Biden appears to have a lock on the nomination as the Democrat establishment has rallied around him to thwart Bernie Sanders and his leftist/socialist/green new deal policies, which are political poison to getting elected.

Of course, Bernie's followers are desperately needed for a Democrat victory, and so the powers that be in the party are betting that hatred of President Donald Trump will entice them to vote for old Joe and not stay home on Election Day as so many did for Hillary Clinton four years ago.

The developing fly in the ointment for the Democrat establishment is that lately Biden often appears confused and befuddled and foolish in his comments.

If those behaviors continue, Trump would walk all over him in the debates and ensure his re-election. The Democratic establishment is well aware of the situation, so don't be surprised if the "Biden Express" is somehow derailed in favor of another establishment candidate, perhaps the governor of New York.

It would be "Thanks, Joe. You got rid of Bernie. Now step aside." Ah, politics can be so cruel, but such is its nature.

Chip DeNure, La Crosse

