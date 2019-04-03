I voted for Donald Trump primarily as the lesser of two evils.
I had high hopes for his presidency in terms of his positions on the border wall, the global warming hoax, the 2nd Amendment, a non-interventionist foreign policy, and the fact that those positions opposed the Deep State agenda promoted by the fake news mainstream media, which includes the La Crosse Tribune.
After a little more than two years in office, there have been some successes, and some failures in my estimation, but he still remains the lesser of the two evils, as represented by the Democrats, together with their minions in the laughable fake news mainstream media.
The Mueller witch hunt is over, a political Frankenstein brought to life by Hillary Clinton and the fake dossier aimed at placing Hillary in the oval office as a victim of Russiagate.
And most Democrats supported this farce with a vitriol not seen since the dark days in Salem.
And now their hopes, and Hillary's have been blown to smithereens and their humiliation is so well deserved. So cry me a river, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Chris Mathews, Rachel Maddow, the cast of "Saturday Night Live" and all you fellow sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Cry me a river.
Chip DeNure, La Crosse