The only thing more depressing than our recent cold weather has been the onslaught of editorial columns in the Tribune promoting the hoax of global warming.
There is exactly zero evidence humans have the ability to change the climate.
What you have is the opinion of some scientists, and some of those scientists have been found to manipulate their data to make it conform to their unproven theory. That's not science. That's religion, and like many religions it is based on fear.
None of the dire predictions of the global warming faithful such as the Arctic will be ice free by 2013 or snow will become a thing of the past have come close to occurring.
By my count, the Tribune has published some 50 guest editorials supporting this hoax during the last 3-4 years. And only one opposed. That's not my idea of journalism.
Chip DeNure, La Crosse