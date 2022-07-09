Chip DeNure: If you're pregnant, it's a baby:

When I ran for Congress against Rep. Ron Kind in 2006, I campaigned at various County Fairs in Jackson, La Crosse, Grant, and Iowa counties.

Regarding the latter, I got lost somewhere between Richland Center and Mineral Point. As the stereotypical male, I had not stopped and asked for directions. So there I was travelling on unknown roads when I looked up and there was this billboard out there in the boonies. It said, "If you're pregnant, it's a baby." Wow. Such truth in one sentence.

Later when I debated Kind, I insisted abortion be a subject. He agreed. Ron defended Roe, and I argued that by the time most women realized they were pregnant, a human heart was beating, and that it should not be extinguished.

So now, it's 16 years later, and Roe has been overturned. Hooray. I say any time more power is returned to the states from the federal government, it's a good thing. It's not a swamp out there in Washington, it's a sewer.

In retrospect, the main beneficiaries of Roe were men. They could have extramarital affairs or just affairs with their girlfriends, and if they got pregnant, no big deal --just get them an abortion. And let me suggest that many of those women knew that life was within them, and they have suffered guilt for ending that life.

In the final analysis, women, in almost all cases had a Choice. They could engage in unprotected sexual activity, or they and their men could take birth control measures. Again, if you're pregnant, it's a baby. Courageous early feminists Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Victoria Woodhull, and others would agree.

Chip DeNure

La Crossse