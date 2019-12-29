Chip DeNure: Kaepernick is not a martyr

I see that Nike has honored Colin Kaepernick by naming a shoe after him, and it is selling out.

This coordinates with the mainstream media's crusade to portray him favorably as some sort of heroic person for kneeling during the national anthem to protest something. I think it was police brutality.

Mr. Kaepernick is foolish. There are many ways to protest an issue, but disrespecting the flag is an incredibly stupid way to do it.

Yes, he has that right, but the NFL owners have the right not to hire him even if he is a very good quarterback.

Kaepernick has turned himself into a martyr as no NFL owner in his right mind would want him. Their fans wouldn't stand for it.

But let's look at the big picture politically. The Deep State wants an end to our sovereignty. First with a North American union with Mexico and Canada, and then a one-world government.

The current invasion of our southern border plays into that agenda item, as does the Kaepernick situation with his honor by Nike and the fawning over him by the mainstream media. It's a sickening thing.

Chip DeNure, La Crosse

