Chip DeNure: Kill north-south corridor for good

I recently received a reply from Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, to an email I had sent asking why she wouldn't introduce legislation to de-enumerate the north/south corridor in La Crosse, which would kill it off.

I assumed in my email that she would do no such thing. I just wanted to know why. In her lengthy response, she dodged my question. She advised me to contact the DOT about my concern. The DOT? Yeah, right. Go to the road-building bureaucracy and bang my head on their brick wall. I did that during the corridor debate in the late 1990s and in 2016 when I ran for the state Senate.

The DOT does not listen to dissent. At least that's been my experience.

In my recent reply to Rep. Billings, I told her it was her job as our elected person in the Assembly to de-enumerate the corridor and to do so based on widespread past and present opposition to a highway through the marsh.

Not to do so leaves the project alive. If left alive, the same forces that tried to implement it in the past — the local power structure and their servants in the local media, specifically the La Crosse Tribune — will try to do so in the future. Many of Rep. Billings' supporters are opponents of a road through the marsh.

This letter is meant to urge them to contact her and demand de-enumeration. Let us through our elected officials end the threat of the north/south corridor forever.

