I found the Tribune's editorial on the free press (Aug. 16) ridiculous.
The mainstream media is not the free press. It is a sophisticated propaganda system serving the agenda of the Deep State: Open borders, the carbon tax and gun control.
It was an adjunct of the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, and has been at war with Donald Trump for more than two years.
The most brilliant analysis of the mainstream media has not come from the alt-right, but from a hero of the liberal/progressives, Noam Chomsky. Professor Chomsky wrote the sterling, golden truth when he said the mainstream media's purpose is to provide necessary illusions to keep the people obedient to the Deep State agenda.
The Tribune's editorial on the free press had a glaring omission -- no mention of the censorship of Alex Jones by the Big Tech companies; no mention of the conjuring up of the term "hate speech" to silence him. What a travesty that is.
I guess, in the Tribune's opinion, the press is only free if it advances the Deep State agenda. In fulfilling that function, it has indeed become an enemy of the people; an enemy of our democratic processes, and an enemy of our Constitution.
It should be ridiculed, not lauded.
Chip DeNure, La Crosse