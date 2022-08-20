Chip DeNure: Meet Sally Simpleton

Meet Sally Simpleton, a young lady whose preferred pronoun is 'we' because it multiplies all of her views. Sally is a champion of diversity, and accordingly believes racism and white supremacy are the most important issues. Sally is a college graduate who majored in Women and Gender Studies. She has no real skills, but ask her about women and genders, and she'll have all the answers. She has a $40,000 student debt, but thinks it should be forgiven.

She's currently unemployed, and living with her parents. She hates guns and the 2nd Amendment. She figures if there's a burglary, the cops will be there 'in seconds' to save her. Like many others, Sally is a slave to her smart phone. She was riding her bike the other day, and looking at her phone at the same time. She ran into a tree, and broke her arm, but thankfully her phone was not damaged. Sally hates 'haters' but she herself hates Donald Trump. She's not exactly sure why.

Sally has had two vaccinations and two boosters but still came down with Covid. She blames her healthy neighbor for that because he is unvaccinated. Sally is angry at climate change deniers. Don't they know the polar bears are dying, crops are being destroyed, the world is burning up. and we have only eight or nine years left to save the planet?

Thinking herself an intellectual, Sally listens faithfully to NPR because they present the news in a fashion that agrees with Sally's viewpoints. Sally was happy to see Alex Jones get his comeuppance. She hopes all the others in the alternative media get theirs too.

Still, Sally sees herself as a champion of the First Amendment-all acceptable thought should be allowed, and unacceptable thought censored. And, of course, Sally stands with Ukraine. Sally Simpleton, a product of our educational system, and our mainstream media. God bless her.

Chip DeNure

La Crosse