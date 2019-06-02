It's a tactic of the mainstream media to take a lie and repeat it so often that the lie comes to be believed by a substantial portion of the population, who are too busy to examine the evidence and instead trust the media promulgating the lie.
Consumers of mainstream media are being deceived day and night. They are being spoon-fed illusions, not reality, and the consequences have been and continue to be deadly for the future of this country.
As the leftist media critic Noam Chomsky has surmised, it's all about thought control. That's the job of the mainstream media -- to keep the public uninformed of the truth on all matters important to the Deep State agenda.
Another key tactic of the mainstream media is omission.
Consumers simply are not told about news contrary to the Deep State agenda, which cannot be successfully managed, for example the witnesses at the Parkland High School tragedy reporting multiple gunmen.
That never happened despite all the evidence that it did. The Deep State? Pretty much what President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address. The Deep State is evil, and powerful. It totally controls the mainstream media, now aligned with Big Tech to silence dissenting truth.
There is a total submission to the Deep State agenda: never-ending wars, open borders, gun control and the climate hoax. All this from the misnamed "free press." As Alex Jones so correctly states, "there's a war on for your mind." And it's one we must win to survive as a nation.
Chip DeNure, La Crosse