Chip DeNure : Plenty of things to frighten young people

The possibility of nuclear war with Russia due to our NATO provocation in Ukraine, the diminishment of our sovereignty as a nation due to the mass invasion on our southern border by people ILLEGALLY entering this country, the financial stability of our country where instant money is created by simply printing it, and inflation with its effect on our assets and the price of groceries, energy, and the other things that make our lives comfortable.

We all should be worried for they portend a very bleak future. One thing we do NOT have to fear is human-caused climate change. There is no evidence for it, just some opinion. So stop telling our kids we have only eight or nine years to save the planet..stop with the fear mongering of coastal cities being underwater, farmer's crops being destroyed and all the other nonsense dispensed by a dishonest media. Tell your kids that we have no replacement for the fossil fuels that make our lives comfortable, and that all the dire predictions made by scientists in the last 30 years have not occurred.