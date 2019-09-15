Some thoughts from a white nationalist.
Well, I'm a white person and I love my country. So, yeah, I'm a white nationalist.
White supremacy? Are you kidding me? Seriously, white supremacy? For crying out loud this is an issue? With all our gigantic problems -- our imperialist foreign policies, our national debt, the student loan debt, and the invasion of our southern border, liberal Democrats are talking about white supremacy?
Look, black people dominate in the NBA and college basketball, in the NFL and college football, and women's tennis. Some of the best major league baseball players are Hispanic, Asian and black. The greatest jazz and blues musicians have been black. Today's popular music? Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye, Jay Z. Where's the white supremacy there? Britney Spears?
Of course the handmaiden of white supremacy is racism, which liberal Democrats are making an issue. But their racism charges are being pedaled specifically as a criticism of white people. The racism of blacks, Hispanics and Asians toward whites and against each other is ignored. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s great quote has been turned upside down by liberal Democrats -- it's not the content of one's character that matters, it's the color of your skin, and white is the discrimination victim.
Such nonsense is indicative of a political party with nothing to offer except, of course, free health care to those coming here illegally.