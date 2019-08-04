Last night I had a gut-wrenching nightmare. I had been turned into a gullible liberal. I was someone who constantly worried about global warming, and all those poor migrants seeking free health care, and all those dangerous guns.
I was convinced that if we just had a carbon tax, the climate would be absolutely perfect, the polar bears would be happy, and the planet would be saved. Exhibiting my unbridled compassion, I wanted the government to build 'Statues of Liberty" on our southern border welcoming all the migrants. All of them.
Give them free health care, free housing and free education for their kids, as they hoist their Mexican flags. God bless them. Now, as an example to my neighbors, I put a "Gun Free Zone" yard sign in front of my house. If any burglars came, I'd hit them with my fly swatter.
As a gullible liberal, my life was governed by emotion, not reason, so I was easily manipulated to be either outraged or offended, but always politically correct.
I trusted the mainstream media, especially National Public Radio and MSN on my computer -- the latter providing necessary information on our troubled celebrities and the British Royal Family, which is so important. So very important.
As I was worrying in slumber about Prince Charles and Camilla, I woke up shivering. It was just a bad dream. The horror of it subsided. I was OK. I was myself. I wasn't a gullible liberal. I was sane.
Chip DeNure, La Crosse