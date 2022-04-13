Chip DeNure: US foreign policy has killed millions of innocent civilians

In response to Lee Rasch's column Sunday, one should keep in mind during the current demonization of Putin by the Deep State media, also known as the mainstream media, that the United States would have done the same thing if Russia or China was putting missiles and troops into Mexico or Cuba.

And the same Deep State media currently excoriating the Russian leader would be cheering on the American president who launched the invasions. Now here's realpolitik. Putin made it clear he would not tolerate NATO in Ukraine as it would be a direct threat to Russia. Got that? A direct threat to his country. The US ignored him and Putin invaded, something the United States has done repeatedly with horrendous civilian casualties in our invasions of Vietnam by President Lyndon Johnson; in Panama by the first George Bush; in Iraq by the second George Bush, and in Libya, by President Obama.

US foreign policy has killed millions of innocent civilians, but that has all been largely kept secret, hush hush from the American people thanks to the Deep State media.

Thoughtful readers of this letter will understand the realpolitik of the situation in Ukraine and the monstrous Deep State hypocrisy. Others will blindly follow the Deep State as they pull Biden's strings. To what end I ask. To what end?

Chip DeNure

La Crosse

