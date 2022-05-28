 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chip DeNure: US foreign policy like runaway train

In my last letter to this page, I asked "to what end" is our support of Ukraine intended. I thought some Biden supporter would answer that question, but none did.

I think the only reasonable answer is that US foreign policy makers are trying to engineer a coup against Putin, and remove him as an obstacle to US foreign policy objectives, especially in Syria, where the Russian leader thwarted US attempts to overthrow Assad, with phony reports that he used chemical weapons. This to arouse popular opinion here to support American intervention.

As to Ukraine, US foreign policy makers pulled the strings of our puppet president. Their NATO initiative has put the whole world at risk. This was a US provocation. The US provoked this crisis, knowing full well that Putin would regard it as a direct threat to his country. Now, instead of urging a negotiated settlement that would save lives, $30 billion US tax dollars are being sent to Ukraine to prolong the war, to protect Ukraine's borders, while our southern border is being overrun.

People are also reading…

US foreign policy can be likened to a malign runaway train, with Congress waving it along, when they should be stopping it. God help us, our elected leaders won't.

Chip DeNure

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Innovative landfill better than golf course -- Kathleen Fitzgibbon

Innovative landfill better than golf course -- Kathleen Fitzgibbon

Dane County is planning to convert part of the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison into a waste sustainability campus that focuses on reducing and diverting waste. This is a fantastic opportunity and a better use of the space than another unprofitable, unsustainable golf course for the wealthy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News