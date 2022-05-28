Chip DeNure: US foreign policy like runaway train

In my last letter to this page, I asked "to what end" is our support of Ukraine intended. I thought some Biden supporter would answer that question, but none did.

I think the only reasonable answer is that US foreign policy makers are trying to engineer a coup against Putin, and remove him as an obstacle to US foreign policy objectives, especially in Syria, where the Russian leader thwarted US attempts to overthrow Assad, with phony reports that he used chemical weapons. This to arouse popular opinion here to support American intervention.

As to Ukraine, US foreign policy makers pulled the strings of our puppet president. Their NATO initiative has put the whole world at risk. This was a US provocation. The US provoked this crisis, knowing full well that Putin would regard it as a direct threat to his country. Now, instead of urging a negotiated settlement that would save lives, $30 billion US tax dollars are being sent to Ukraine to prolong the war, to protect Ukraine's borders, while our southern border is being overrun.

US foreign policy can be likened to a malign runaway train, with Congress waving it along, when they should be stopping it. God help us, our elected leaders won't.

Chip DeNure

La Crosse

