Christmas and climate change here in La Crosse.
Yes, I know it's early May, but soon the holiday shopping season will be upon us.
Considering the state of retail these days, it will probably begin shortly after the Back to School sales.
Now I am not a big fan of Christmas, much preferring Halloween.
Still, in this fair city, it should be noted that one of the Christmas highlights for locals and visitors is the Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park. I confess I'm not a big fan of Rotary Lights either, but I do recognize all the hard work that goes into the project and its enormous popularity.
What baffles me a little bit is that I have heard very little, if any, opposition to this expenditure of energy from the global warming community.
If you are a faithful reader of the Tribune, you know who the leaders of this movement are. Seems like every couple of weeks, one of them will write a guest column featured on the Tribune's Opinion page warning us about carbon dioxide, and what we must do to save the planet.
Fearful projections of doom are usually mentioned in these columns. Yet with all that non-sustainable fossil fuel energy lighting up Riverside Park, I haven't heard a peep of protest.
What's up with that? After all, we've just got 12 years to oblivion, according to some of those folks. That's scarier than anything conjured by Halloween.
Chip DeNure, La Crosse