Chloe Seelig: With a chance, people involved in justice system can advance

We, people involved in the justice system, are not given a chance in the housing market. Because landlords, property managers, and neighbors judge us, we routinely face homelessness. Research shows that formerly incarcerated people, compared to others who haven’t served time, are 10 times more likely to face homelessness. Some may say, “Can’t you just use shelters?” Salvation Army is almost always full; besides that, shelters prove hard spaces to stay sober.

Judging is usually an outcome of not knowing. Often these are people without lived experience—in addiction, in recovery. Often these are people who don’t believe fully in change. We can and do. Each of us are unique, with our own stories. We understand that property managers want to protect their investments, keep their places clean and safe. But so many of us are trying, and in many ways succeeding: pursuing recovery and repairing the bad decisions that don’t make us bad people.

With a chance, we can continue to prove ourselves. We can have the opportunity to live full lives—keep jobs, build healthy relationships, get and keep our children. Without opportunities, people ask, “What’s the point?” They fall into old cycles that cost us all.

To local property managers: we need the space to continue making the right decisions, and we ask that you offer us the same chance given to others. To others: we ask that you give what you can to the organizations and people doing the work, repairing the system. – Proven Leadership Group

Chloe Seelig

La Crosse