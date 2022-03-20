Chris and Greg Noelke: Vicki Burke merits support for County Board

Vicki Burke is our friend and neighbor, as well as our county supervisor. She stopped in as part of her plan to visit all areas in the district.

Vicki doesn't just visit looking for votes. She has a valuable skill set from a long career as a school teacher. She honestly wants to learn about people's needs. She gets things done collaborating with officials, searching for answers to people's questions, and if she can't help, she finds someone who can.

One of the things we discussed was her work on the Judiciary and Law Committee. The committee's approach to criminal justice is to take violent offenders off the streets and offer programs and services to those offenders wanting to make changes in their lives. For example she has worked on, a drug court, OWI court, and veterans court which were all established to help people turn their lives around. Many programs are also offered in the jail, including an opportunity to earn a GED.

The county tax rate has gone down 17.2% since 2017. Living on the Brice Prairie, Lake Onalaska is an important asset. She serves on the Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District and has secured financing for lake projects.

She makes decisions based on truth, evidence and facts. We will be giving her our votes in the election and hope you will do so as well.

Chris and Greg Noelke

Onalaska

