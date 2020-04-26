Chris Anderson: Blame older voters for Biden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden voted in the '90s for a racist crime bill that disproportionately sent minorities and nonviolent offenders to prison.

He voted for a bankruptcy bill that made it almost impossible to discharge student loan debt. He voted for NAFTA. When moderate Democrat voters see him lose this election and shame younger voters for not electing another corrupt Democrat, they should understand that always voting for the “lesser of two evils” doesn’t encourage the party to run good candidates, just less evil ones.

You may think Bernie Sanders’ policies are too far left. But if his leftist policies are disqualifying, what does it say that older voters don’t disqualify Biden for taking corporate money with strings attached?

Is it really surprising Biden favors keeping our broken health-care system and tweaking it around the edges? Could that have something to do with the millions of dollars he’s received from the health and insurance industries? Older voters keep voting for corrupt politicians and expecting systemic change.

By huge margins, young voters chose the only honest politician in Washington. Older voters rejected them. When young people refuse to vote for Biden, it won’t be their fault that he loses.