Chris Anderson: Judge Kind on his record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’re voting in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary, per a Tribune piece published Aug. 2, Ron Kind has a message for you: “I ask people to judge me on my record and my performance.” Let’s do that.

Ron Kind voted to get us in the Iraq War. Thousands of American troops were killed. Estimates range between hundreds of thousands to millions of dead Iraqi civilians. The monetary cost is in the trillions. Ron now acknowledges it was a “mistake.” Tell that to the dead and wounded.

Ron is wishy-washy on health care. Medicare for All is beginning to gain traction in the polls. Mark Neumann, Ron’s primary challenger, supports it unequivocally. I called Ron’s office months ago and asked if he supported the legislation. His staffers weren’t sure.

In a February 2018 Tribune piece, Chris Hubbuch noted the following: “More than 12 percent of the nearly $2 million Kind received during the 2016 election cycle came from the insurance industry, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.” So is Ron not sure, or is he getting a lot of money from the insurance industry to be unsure?