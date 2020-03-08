Chris Anderson: Sanders voter explains need for change

As a Bernie Sanders supporter who’s voted in more than a few presidential primaries and general elections, it makes me sad to see how many people in older generations are ruled by fear.

So many boomers draw false comparisons between Bernie and Soviet or South American dictators based on one word: socialism.

But Bernie describes himself as a democratic socialist, “democratic” being the operative word. He isn’t calling to nationalize all industries. He’s not herding up dissidents in the streets. He’s urging us to move in the direction of social democracies like Denmark and Sweden.

He’s talking about a better social safety net that includes the following policies, all paid for progressively: universal health care, student debt forgiveness, free college and trade school, and universal childcare. It’s not socialism. It’s certainly not communism. But you need to educate yourself to know the difference.

The issue is that many of those policies don’t directly affect older voters anymore. Many older voters fight to keep their Medicare, but not to expand it to everyone. They don’t vote to lower college tuition costs by raising state funding, because it means a few cents more on their taxes. They keep kicking the can down the road. And yet it’s millenials who are called entitled.