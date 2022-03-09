Chris Hampson: Mother stood for veterans; return her to County Board

I enlisted in the USAF out of high school. I have now served for 17 years and plan to continue my career until I retire. My mother, Sharon Hampson, spent 18 years serving in a different way, on the La Crosse County Board. During her service, she stood for veterans. There was a house donated to the VA Hospital to become a halfway house for veterans that were ready to get back into the community. Most of them already had jobs lined up.

The neighbors, however, did not want the veterans to move into their neighborhood. They were afraid of...well, I’m not sure what they were afraid of, but they did not want the veterans to be their neighbors. The house was in my mother’s district, so she got involved. In the defense of the veterans, she said, “These are veterans that have been damaged because they voluntarily went to war, and I think we owe them the decency to let this program help them.” (La Crosse Tribune October 18, 2018)

The city council approved the use of the house for veterans, over the objection of two city councilors. Having done two tours in Afghanistan, and another tour coming up shortly, I appreciate the support my mother has given to veterans in their quest for healing.

Vote for my mom. She doesn’t just talk about doing the right thing, she stands up and speaks out for those who need support.

Capt Chris Hampson, USAF

Theresa, NY

