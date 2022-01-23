Chris Haskell: 4 elections in 2022, everyone vote

Everyone Vote is the motto of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.

In 2022 your opportunities to vote will occur on:

Feb. 15, spring primary

April 5, spring election (local offices)

Aug. 9, partisan primary

Nov. 8, general election

We are fortunate in the state of Wisconsin that citizens can register online at myvote.wi.gov.

We also have three ways to vote in Wisconsin:

1. By absentee ballot — On the MyVote website you can request your absentee ballot today for any or all of these elections. You do not have to provide a reason.

2. Early in person — Beginning two weeks before an election you can register and vote in person at your municipal clerk’s office. Hours vary, so check your clerk’s website.

3. On Election Day — You can register and vote at your polling place.

Not always sure whom to vote for? Check the myvote.wi.gov website for what’s on your ballot. Then go to to read information about and interviews with all the candidates.

Worried about the security of our elections? Check out our website to view the recent program with County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer and WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe at where they discuss systems in place to prevent voter fraud and preserve election integrity.

In 2022 let’s all vote for our schools, for our city, for our county and for our country.

Chris Haskell

Voter Services Committee LWVLA

