Chris Haskell: Supporting Rebecca Schwarz for council

Rebecca Schwarz is a great choice for the District 10 City Council position. She has all the qualities necessary to represent this District filled with residents, schools, businesses, parks, a pool and a library.

Rebecca is herself a long resident of La Crosse who has devoted herself to public service through both her work and her volunteering in our community.

She is a problem solver who knows you get things done by carefully listening to all sides and collaborating to find the best solution.She sees the big picture and is skilled at communicating what that could mean for the successful future of our city.

Rebecca Schwarz has spent her life perfecting the skills necessary for being a great City Council representative. Vote for Rebecca for District 10!

Chris Haskell

La Crosse 

