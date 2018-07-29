Last week I agreed to help members of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department film a video for the “lip sync challenge.”
Representing myself and the La Crosse Tribune, I visited the jail, where I put on an orange inmate’s uniform and spent 45 minutes horsing around with some deputies and community leaders.
I believe that all involved had good intentions; however, the finished product makes light of serious problems, including alcohol abuse, mental illness, and a criminal justice system in which not all receive equal or just treatment.
I regret taking part and hope that the video can spur a productive dialogue about these social issues.
Chris Hubbuch, La Crosse