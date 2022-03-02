Chris Miller: Take a close look at the conflict between Ukraine and Russa

There’s been a lot of recent developments in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. I’ve noticed the popular narrative is that Russia is solely responsible for this, that they are the bad guy, and that this came out of nowhere. However, this issue is far more nuanced than this common liberal narrative.

First and foremost, none of the working class in either Ukraine nor Russia have asked for this war. Its purpose is merely to push bourgeois interests at the expense of the working class, the proletariat. There are several protests happening within Russia over the initiation of this conflict.

Second of all, neither side in this conflict are the “good guys.” Russia is a capitalist oligarchy using imperialism to further the interests of its ruling class and Ukraine has been keeping warm relations with literal neo-Nazis. In fact, they’ve gone so far as to make a fascist paramilitary militia, the Azov Battalion, part of their national guard!

Lastly, the actions of NATO and the USA have also been a partial cause in this event. For years now, the US ruling class has been using Ukraine as a weapons dump, making billions off a then false threat of Russian invasion, all while the US keeps surrounding Russia with American allies and other shows of America’s own imperialism, including stationing missiles.

Why would one not expect them to lash out, when they’ve been pushed back against a wall, and all their neighbors are being heavily armed, by us?

Chris Miller

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0