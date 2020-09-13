Chris Muller: Stand up for law and order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I watched in horror as rioters burned our cities. Beginning in Minneapolis, our police have come under attack, first by the rioters and then by the politicians who would “defund” them.

It came closer to home when Kenosha became the latest community destroyed by “mostly peaceful protesters.” It was one thing to watch the attacks in far away cities, but if this can happen in Kenosha, it can happen in La Crosse, Eau Claire or Prairie du Chien.

Even in the face of this chaos, those who wear a badge continue to protect the people of our state. When our governor condemned the police and failed to react, our law enforcement officers continued to protect us.

Those of us who believe in traditional American values like law and order make up the Silent Majority. We will vote for those who are willing to ensure we can live peaceably under the rule of law.

Republican Dan Kapanke is a staunch supporter of law enforcement officers. Like us, he condemns any bad apples, but knows the difficult job they have and stands behind officers who do the right thing.

His opponent, Democrat Brad Pfaff, stands with his party cronies while they tear down the morale of officers and their relationship within our communities.