Chris Quandt: Vote for Pfaff to support Constitution

Derrick Van Orden is running for Congress. He is not qualified to hold public office. Van Orden believed in the conspiracy election fraud theories of 2020 well after they were thoroughly disproven. He went so far as to travel to Washington DC on January 6, 2021 to support these conspiracy theories of Trump.

These election lies led to the US Capitol being breached by insurrectionists who threatened the lives of Congress, Vice President Mike Pence and law officers. Van Orden believed these election lies even after Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr said the election was not fraught with fraud and Trump's Homeland Security Official stated that the 2020 election was the most secure election ever. The January 6th Committee has also shown these election lies and how they came close to causing a constitutional crisis. Anyone who still believes these election fraud lies is not qualified to hold public office. The actions by many of the supporters of Trump were seditious and convictions of sedition have occurred. Even today, these Trump supporters are threatening election officials, intimidating voters and still spouting lies that we have significant election fraud.