Chris Stark: Respect the Stars and Stripes

"O say can you see. . . ."

If you fly our Country's flag at your home or business, please look up: see if it is ragged, faded, tangled, or otherwise improperly displayed. If it needs replacing, it must be destroyed in a dignified manner.

Several sources, like www.va.gov, have information on flag etiquette and proper disposal. Some American Legion Posts have convenient dropboxes for worn U.S. flags. There are also some banks that may accept them for veterans groups or Scouts who may conduct a ceremony to retire Old Glory.

This "living symbol," as federal code defines it, is entrusted to our care to honor those who fought and died for it and to express our love of Country.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" deserves respect -- not just on certain holidays or during National Flag Week (June 13-19, 2021) marking the American flag's adoption on June 14, 1777.

We Wisconsinites can be proud that a Waubeka grade school teacher Bernard J. CiGrand is believed to have conducted the first formal observance of Flag Day in 1885 at Stony Hill School. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

We need to follow CiGrand's lead promoting patriotism and instilling respect for the Stars and Stripes, beginning with children.