Chris Unterberger: Elect climate champions in November

The current climate crisis is one that we need to address now with our votes.

Contrary to what some deniers believe, there is a consensus among scientists that human-contributed additions to atmospheric CO2 is warming the planet.

As of now, 79% of our nation’s energy use comes from CO2 emitting sources: natural gas, petroleum, and coal. In Wisconsin, that figure is 82%. A transition to clean energy is sorely needed.

However, the funds intended to help in that transition could be determined by these midterm elections. Previous administrations in Wisconsin have infamously rejected federal funds for infrastructure projects. If the next governor follows suit, state and federal funds intended to boost green infrastructure may never make it to communities like ours.

I encourage you use the precious power of your vote to elect climate champions to represent the 3rd Congressional district and to serve as senator and governor of Wisconsin.

You will not be alone. Most Wisconsinites are worried about climate change. In a recent survey, 62% of us admitted to being worried and 78% supported government-funded renewable energy projects. Moreso, nearly 60% of Wisconsinites hold their elected officials responsible for leading the fight against climate change. In Congressional District 3, those figures are 59%, 77%, and 55%, respectively.

There will be a lot on which to vote in the upcoming midterms, but I assure you that none are more dangerous than the evergreen threat of climate change to our planet.

Join me in voting with climate on your mind.

Chris Unterberger

La Crosse