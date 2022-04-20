Chris Woodard: County must work with city on homeless crisis

To all County Board supervisors, congratulations on your well-deserved victories.

I have a humble request; with your new positions representing the good people of La Crosse County comes a great responsibility to the City of La Crosse and its surrounding communities. As you all should be aware, the City of La Crosse is faced with a serious homelessness crisis. It will take a team effort to resolve this crisis which includes the resources of La Crosse, surrounding communities, La Crosse County and the State of Wisconsin.

While the County Board has graciously committed long term resources to this crisis, immediate action is still required. Cold weather will be upon us in a few short months, solutions need to be in place prior to this. The City of La Crosse alone cannot deal with this crisis. It will take an unprecedented team effort by all levels of elected officials to resolve this.

It is imperative these discussions start immediately for the health and welfare of all in our fine community.

Chris Woodard

La Crosse

