Chris Woodard: Lack of civility a concern along parade route

I had the opportunity to experience the Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade and meet many wonderful people while walking with the Republican party. While most all parade-goers had civility and practiced decency, I have concerns. Cheering and jeering are not surprising, however improper language and middle finger gestures are another issue. This isn't a way to resolve any issue(s) We are better than this. If you are so amped up by politics, funnel that energy into campaigning for change at the polls or other activities.