 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chris Woodard: Lack of civility a concern along parade route

I had the opportunity to experience the Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade and meet many wonderful people while walking with the Republican party. While most all parade-goers had civility and practiced decency, I have concerns. Cheering and jeering are not surprising, however improper language and middle finger gestures are another issue. This isn't a way to resolve any issue(s) We are better than this. If you are so amped up by politics, funnel that energy into campaigning for change at the polls or other activities.

Chris Woodard

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robin Roberts: Too far to travel?

It's been delightful moving back to La Crosse. We really enjoyed the Torchlight parade Thursday evening. But, did we miss the Central band? Or…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News