Christopher Muller: Convention of states would bring us together

Our nation is divided. People are pitted against one another by age, sex, race. Leaders manipulate us through our differences instead of uniting us by our common values. A convention of states is an opportunity to come together, propose sound amendments to the Constitution, and build good will.

One possible amendment is to enact term limits on federal judges so they will no longer have a lifetime to defy the Constitution. If this kind of peaceful effort does not take place then violent efforts will continue. Marxist Revolutionaries burned large cities throughout the nation in 2020. There are states that are considering seceding from the union and I fear that if we do not come together at a peaceful convention of states then we may fracture to persecute each other according to our differences.

Fifteen states have completed the application for a convention of states according to Article V of the U.S. Constitution. 34 are necessary to call the convention. Congress is completely useless so We the People must act. Leftists in this nation are pulling out all the stops in order to stop this from happening. They hate the Constitution and the people's power and they want all authority to remain within the bureaucracy in Washington.