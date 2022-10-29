Christopher Muller: Doyle didn't stop Democrats from pandemic lockdowns

Thirty-six years. That’s how long Steve Doyle has been corrupted within the political system. Like a rotting apple, it’s only a matter of time before politicians start to rot from exposure to corruption in politics. After 36 years it is fair to say that Doyle is rotten to the core. He did nothing to stop his Democrat colleagues from locking you out of your businesses, locking your children out of their schools, and locking us all out of our churches during the pandemic. Thankfully, the Supreme Court put an end to that but the damage to our economy and Liberty was done and Doyle did nothing.
In fact, as a lawyer, Doyle contributed to the downward spiral by spending his time suing poor people who fell on hard times and couldn’t pay their medical bills. How many poor people were forced to declare bankruptcy because of Doyle? In sports when a player goes out of bounds the referee blows the whistle and stops the play. You, the voters, are the referee in this election and it is time to blow the whistle on Steve Doyle for going out of bounds. It’s time to stop him from playing any more games with our lives.
Christopher Muller
Onalaska