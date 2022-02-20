Christopher Muller: New leadership needed for Holmen school board

From the Holmen School District all the way up to the White House with bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci, it is clear that the only science our current leadership cares about is political science.

For several months, scientists studying virology have released multiple studies proving that masks have little to no impact on the spread of COVID-19. In addition, there is ZERO evidence that children are at great risk, and yet, local leaders on the Holmen School Board mandated that children wear masks until just before the spring election when they finally changed the policy.

They have even gone as far as forbidding parents from speaking about the issue at school board meetings. It is clear these leaders are only motivated by political science. Why else would they cynically reverse the mandates right before the school board elections?

We need NEW leadership. Chad Updike and Josh Neumann are on the ballot in Holmen and they have earned my vote this spring because they pay attention to parents instead of political scientists.

Christopher Muller

Onalaska

