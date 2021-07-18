Christopher Muller: No 'insurrection; in DC, but what about Seattle, other cities?,

It brings a smile to my face when I consider how desperate Rep. Ron Kind and his Marxist-Democrat allies have become. There seems to be a never-ending pileup of propaganda from his immoral friends who deceive readers of local papers with conspiracy theories about a so-called "insurrection" on January 6. How stupid do they think we are?
According to eyewitness testimony in Senate hearings, there wasn’t one weapons charge on January 6 but we’re supposed to believe it was a coup to overthrow the government? C’mon man!
Do they feel the same about the Marxist-Democrats who violently took over part of Seattle, forced police out, and called it an "autonomous zone?" They posted a sign there that reads, "You are now leaving the United States." How is that NOT insurrection?
What about the violent riots in Minneapolis, Portland, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Madison, Atlanta, or Chicago? Where is their outrage over those "insurrections?"
Kind is in a deep panic about the next election, and he has lowered himself to working with liars in the political class. My parents taught me from an early age: pick your friends wisely because who you associate with tells the world about yourself. Kind has shown the us the type of person he is by collaborating with liars and cheats. The biggest question: Will enough voters have the courage to send a better representative of the people to D.C? Who better represents this district? A lying politician or an honorable veteran? Choose wisely.
Christopher Muller
Onalaska