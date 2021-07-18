Christopher Muller: No 'insurrection; in DC, but what about Seattle, other cities?,

It brings a smile to my face when I consider how desperate Rep. Ron Kind and his Marxist-Democrat allies have become. There seems to be a never-ending pileup of propaganda from his immoral friends who deceive readers of local papers with conspiracy theories about a so-called "insurrection" on January 6. How stupid do they think we are?

According to eyewitness testimony in Senate hearings, there wasn’t one weapons charge on January 6 but we’re supposed to believe it was a coup to overthrow the government? C’mon man!

Do they feel the same about the Marxist-Democrats who violently took over part of Seattle, forced police out, and called it an "autonomous zone?" They posted a sign there that reads, "You are now leaving the United States." How is that NOT insurrection?

What about the violent riots in Minneapolis, Portland, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Madison, Atlanta, or Chicago? Where is their outrage over those "insurrections?"