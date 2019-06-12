I watched a recent Onalaska Common Council meeting online and I am disappointed that the council led by Diane Wulf eliminated the technology committee. Do these council members represent the bureaucrats or the taxpayers?
I agree with Mayor Joe Chilsen and Alderman Dan Stevens that the city should embrace the knowledge of technology professionals residing here.
City staff have a narrow scope of knowledge, so they may never realize that other technologies are available. The city should at least continue an ad hoc group of professionals to meet on a regular basis and offer advice to the Common Council.
While Wulf’s idea of allowing staff to call professionals for advice sounds good on paper, I believe it to be extremely naive and short-sighted.
Without a formal body of professionals meeting to discuss the best interests of the city, there is great potential for chaos and wasted tax dollars. A formal committee meeting regularly with a stated agenda will have minutes that can be reviewed by citizens and more transparency than any informal phone tree. I am very disappointed that Wulf voted against this kind of transparency that our citizens deserve.
Diane’s suggestion is a recipe for disaster and I am disappointed that, given her experience with the committee, she would vote to favor the bureaucrats instead of pursuing the best interest of the taxpayers.
She should know the importance of getting expert opinions on topics that could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars if bad decisions are made.
Christopher Muller, Onalaska