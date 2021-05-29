Christopher Muller: Survey shows county residents support police

I have the data. The evidence is clear. The vast majority of citizens living within the Coulee Region are in full support of law enforcement and do NOT desire to defund the police in any way, shape, or form. The results of the recent Police Oversight Committee Survey prove it.

Unfortunately, leaders of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors have decided to deceive the people. This devious cabal has chosen to mis-characterize the results and promote the great, big lie.

These delusional autocrats have chosen an alternate reality where removing those who protect our neighbors will somehow, miraculously lead to a more peaceful community. They ignore the latest headlines such as “Minneapolis mayor admits that calls to ‘defund the police’ led to a spike in crime.”

They are slowly eliminating the thin blue line that protects each of us from the evil that lurks among the criminals within this region. Will our community become like Minneapolis where shootings are up over 150% and homicides are up more than 100%?

Those who promote this great, big lie - that police are the problem - have the blood of crime victims on their hands. May God have mercy on their souls.

Christopher Muller

Onalaska

