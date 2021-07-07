Chuck Lee: Survey done at local level too

The citizen scientists who contribute their time and efforts to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources volunteer amphibian survey, the longest running such effort in the country, are rightly commended by the Tribune in its article about the survey in Deforest (July 1).

Missing from the article, however, was any news about the same annual survey which is conducted right here in La Crosse, in the La Crosse River Marsh, hosted by the Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh and WisCorps. We have been conducting the survey three times a year for several years, and submitting our results to the WDNR.

Citizen scientists of La Crosse have our thanks for making a contribution to this long running frog and toad chorus survey. There is no better indicator of environmental health than a good, detailed amphibian survey.

Chuck Lee

La Crosse

