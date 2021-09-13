Chuck West: Thanks to all who helped 'hoard' of cats

The LaCrescent Animal Rescue (LAR) is a no-kill animal shelter serving the LaCrescent area. It recently acquired a “hoard” of cats from one home. The hoard consisted of 58 cats and kittens with various health-related problems.

Thanks to the extra effort of all the LAR volunteers and especially the long hours of two of our volunteers, as of this date, all of the cats and kittens have successfully been treated for all their health issues.

We would like to thank the veterinarians and their assistants at the Central Animal Hospital in Onalaska for their spade and neutering of the first batch of cats that LAR received. We are also extremely thankful for Dr. Jan Doelle, DVM and her assistant from Holmen who, as of August 19, have spaded or neutered the remaining 34 cats with the assistance of LAR volunteers.

Most of these cats are or will be available for adoption.

We would like to thank all of you who contributed to our “Go Fund Me” campaign and also contributed extra funds along with food and supplies for these animals. These donations made a big difference in our success in helping these animals.

Chuck West

La Crescent

