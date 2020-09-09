 Skip to main content
Chyrl Vandivier: Blue Baby needs to go

Since we are so eager to rid our community of offensive art, it's time for the Blue Baby to go.

It's an affront to Blue People everywhere. Everyone knows Blue People are born, not hatched.

Chyrl Vandivier, La Crosse

 

