Cindi Kyte: Choose new plan that preserves identity of entire city

As a south-sider who sent her kids to Logan High School, it pains me to think that Logan could be closed and all north side kids would be forced to ride buses and lose their school. When we would go to Logan football games, concerts, and community events like the Logan craft show, the north siders would show up.

I understand that La Crosse is changing and enrollments are down in the city. I understand that consolidating the two high schools to save money and make a strong division I school of 1800 kids is one option. But what about thinking it through again. Maybe building one big school is not the best option. The fact that there is no plot of land big enough in central La Crosse to build that school tells me we need to look at other options.

I have heard many creative ideas on what to do about our schools. One great idea I’ve heard is to keep both high schools open and move the middle schools into the high school. buildings. That is a solution that many communities have done and maybe that would be a good one for our community.

I know any plan that we choose will have challenges to overcome. There would be costs and probably building/reimagining the space in the schools. But let’s make sure we choose a plan that preserves the identity of our whole city; both the south and the north side. We have something very special here and if we jump too quickly on a plan that really does not serve our whole city, we will lose that special north and south side pride and sense of community.

Cindi Kyte

La Crosse