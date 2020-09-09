Cindy Innes: Pfaff has shown integrity, work ethic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brad Pfaff is a local man, comes from a farm family, he married my neighbor's daughter. His mother in-law and I have remained friendly the 42 years my husband and I have lived in West Salem.

Brad is civic-minded, having worked in the La Crosse area, Madison and for a time in Washington, D.C.

His roots have always brought him home to the Coulee Region. Brad is a family man, visible in the neighborhood over the many years while married to his wife and raising their children.

Brad is a man of integrity, hard working, lives by his beliefs and principles. He has a history of compromise and knowledge of what is needed for those of us living in the Coulee Region and Wisconsin. He does not deviate from his ethics to better his position in the professional world.

I believe Brad will serve the people well and demonstrated this ability over the years.

Please vote for Brad Pfaff as the state Senate candidate in the November election. I don't think you will be disappointed.

Cindy Innes, West Salem

